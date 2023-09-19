Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Are Serving Casual Elegance On Their Starry Night Out

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are looking stunning

In addition to their acting skills, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have never failed to bring their best fashion game forward. They have been on a celebratory roll and are living up to our style expectations as well. For the screening of Jaane Jaan, the duo took the fashion sphere by storm as they looked stylish as ever. The unwavering allure of snazzy fits looked even better when Vijay and Tamannaah decided to step out in style. Tamannaah gave us a high dose of denim in a stunning denim dress that she paired with a green and blue belt. Her blue peep toes were gorgeously in contrast with her overall style. While Tamannaah was more on the chic side, Vijay took the quirky route in a black and mustard printed pantsuit. His baggy fit exuded a cool vibe as he paired an oversized printed blazer with matching pants. His monochrome black shirt and shoes balanced out the entire look.

(Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia's Corset Belt And Vijay Varma's Purple Sweatshirt Make For Snazzy Couple Style)

It is hard not to swoon when Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are serving style goals in one frame. Ever since the duo made an appearance in Lust Stories 2, the fans cannot keep calm. During the promotions, they served some incredible fashion goals. They doubled up the fashion quo in chic black fits. Their photo shoot was truly high on fashion. Vijay took the classic route as he brought his charisma to the table in a stunning black pantsuit while Tamannaah kept it stellar in a cutout number. The actress opted for a strapless cutout top with pants and paired it with a blazer.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are together taking the style status a notch up.