Tamannaah Bhatia's Corset Belt And Vijay Varma's Purple Sweatshirt Make For Snazzy Couple Style

It's hard not to swoon over how adorable Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are. When apart, they are all praises for each other as well as their acting skills. When they are together, the couple make sure to bring each of their individual snazzy styles into one frame. For last night's screening of Aakhri Sach, both the actors were in attendance, while looking mighty fine. Tamannaah and Vijay walked hand-in-hand for a photo op, even stealing a glance at each other while posing. Also on the guest list at the event were Uorfi Javed, Sunil Grover, Kabir Khan and other celebrities.

Vijay Varma wore a bright purple hooded sweatshirt with black distressed jeans. Matching it perfectly were his purple Nike sneakers with a red swoosh.

Unsurprisingly enough, it was Tamannaah Bhatia who made waves with her wardrobe choices for the night. The actress wore a white long sleeve button-down shirt along with wide-legged blue trousers. The statement style element was the accessory she wore over her waist. A corset-belt hybrid of sorts, it was printed and striking enough to elevate the otherwise fashion basics.

Tamannaah also wore a necklace and pointed pumps with the look while showcasing a fresh faced makeup look with waves in her hair.

Tamannaah Bhatia is no stranger to making style statements with her unique sartorial pics. Recently, it was print-on-print mania for the actress who wore a vertical striped blazer with polka dot pants in black and white for an eye-catching patterned combination.

The actress also turned heads previously when she picked a Mugler ensemble with blue denim and black leather panels which encase the jeans and jacket.

While Tamannaah Bhatia is already a certified style star, with Vijay Varma by her side, the style quotient goes further up a notch.

