For Suhana Khan In A Floral Maxi Dress, Spring Could Basically Be Any Time She Likes

Suhana Khan's love for floral dresses knows no bounds

As Suhana Khan steadily marks herself as a young, modern-day fashion icon, she landed herself at the premiere night of Call Me Bae to support her best friend, Ananya Panday, the lead character in the series. She wore a flowy silhouette, a refreshing approach to the transitional style from spring-summer to fall. It was a white floral maxi dress from Reformation with a sweetheart neckline, tie-up straps and a figure-grazing silhouette that frills out at the helm. With an eye for detail and a love for accessories, Suhana Khan is sure to go places. But for now, the screening night will do, to take her Louis Vuitton OnTheGo BB bag matching tones for a spin. It only goes to show that this young, budding fashionista already possesses the skill to make even the simplest outfits, especially a printed one, stand out. Her makeup with soft pink tones and her hairstyle in soft waves would probably lead you to believe that spring may just be around the corner.

Suhana Khan in the city

With Suhana Khan mixing her minimalistic flair for fashion and beauty anywhere she goes, you'd think it is spring all year round. A lot has to do with her pairing of floral dresses. The feminine romance that a floral dress has is usually in total sync with the soft aesthetic Suhana Khan goes for. Mixed with ruffles and a flowy drape, and you'd certainly not think otherwise. If spring were to arrive in December, we bet Suhana would have a fitting dress for that too.

The soft floral dress aesthetic has a friend in Suhana Khan, who could probably live in her soft girl era forever.

