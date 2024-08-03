Suhana Khan In A Red Fiery Dress Is Firing Up The Weekend Feeling

Suhana Khan is just one film old, but she is already a Gen-Z fashion icon. For a recent shoot, the actress picked a date night-appropriate style in a David Koma red dress. The dress featured spaghetti straps, plunging wide neckline. The ruched gathering added oomph and panache. The asymmetrical hemline, adorned with lace and ruffles delivered an extra dose of drama. Pleated tulle details on one side cascaded in length, creating a floor-grazing train. Adding an element of functionality was the zip closure at the back. Suhana amped up her chic look with dewy, bold beauty strokes.

Previously, Suhana Khan painted a dreamy picture in a white midi dress from Vis-a-Via. The dress featured noodle straps extending into a halter neck with a plunging neckline. Drawstrings at the front added to the charm, while the centre cutouts introduced a daring element. Intricate embroidery on the cups and bodice provided a charismatic touch.

On Suhana Khan's 22nd birthday, the diva treated her fans to a chic mini dress. The vibrant yellow number featured a single dainty shoulder strap. The form-fitting dress hugged her like a glove, allowing the actress to showcase her curves. Ruched patterns dominated the entire fit.

When in doubt about what to wear, just head straight to Suhana Khan's Instagram profile.