Suhana Khan's Floral Midi Dress With A Slit Was Far From The Basic Kind

Suhana Khan's Black Floral Midi Dress Gave A Fresh Spin To Party Dressing

It is safe to say that Suhana Khan is a true fashion girl at heart. From acing millennial style to making a sparkling statement on the red carpet, her fashion choices have often left us spellbound. Her understated, minimal style has always been high on fashion energy. Once again, the actress delivered a casually chic style as she was spotted along with her brother. While they truly dished out sibling fashion goals, their individual styles were on point t too. Suhana continued her bodycon dressing streak in a pretty black midi dress that came with the most flattering fit. The noodle strap number featured a yellow floral detailing on the front that perfectly contrasted with the look and added a pop of colour. The thigh-high slit was single-handedly enough to amp up the oomph factor. She kept it super minimal with open tresses and her signature dewy glam to complete the look.

The red hue truly encapsulates the it girl element and Suhana Khan made a striking case for the same. Recently, the actress slipped into an all-red look to deliver top-notch glam. She looked stunning in a David Koma number that looked the best way to raise the heat. She paired it with match red sheer stockings. The actress looked radiant with dewy glam, glossy lips and highlighted cheeks.

Suhana Khan is not your regular fashion girl, and this is proof.