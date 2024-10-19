Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Sage Green Sheer Panelled Co-Ords Sets The Tone For A Stylish Autumn

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on top of her style game lately. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming show Citadel: Honey Bunny. Samantha is making heads turn every now and then with her promotional outfits. Recently, the star delivered yet another gorgeous fit. With the support of her designer BFF Kresha Bajaj, she donned yet another look of hers for the event. The star looked gorgeous in a sage green top featuring a sheer neckline, which she paired with matching tailored pants. The star kept her accessories subtle and sophisticated with just a golden bracelet and a pair of studs. Letting her outfit talk, the actress kept her makeup subtle glam and opted for a glowing base, mascara-coated lashes and nude lips. With her wavy tresses left open, Samantha pulled the look with utmost perfection.

Samantha is making back-to-back statements with her impeccable style. In another look, the star opted for black pants featuring hand-embroidered tassels made from faceted beads, each meticulously crafted. She paired the pants with a blue strapless top. As per the brand, the top is draped from luxurious satin silk to create a fluid, waterfall effect, adding a dramatic flair. She kept her signature look on and went with a subtle base, smokey blue eyes, and nude lips.

Take inspiration from Samantha on how to ace your fashion game effortlessly.

