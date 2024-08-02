The Black Jumpsuit Got Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Edgy Twist With A Corset Belt

The Black Jumpsuit Got Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Edgy Twist With A Corset

Samantha Ruth Prabhu can transform any clothing piece into fashionable attire. For the teaser launch event of her upcoming project Citadel: Honey Bunny, she selected a stunning black jumpsuit. She paired it with a corset belt. Her sleeveless outfit featured a sweetheart neckline, wide straps, and flared pants. The actress layered the look with a sheer pleated tulle skirt that had a floor-length design. For accessories, Samantha chose silver statement earrings, multiple rings and a pair of high heels. Her makeup too was right on point with smokey eyeshadow, smudged kajal and wispy lashes. Samantha completed her look flawlessly with her lush curly hair styled in a sloppy bun.

A peek inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's closet reveals her love for jumpsuits. Rather than reserving them for casual occasions, the actress often styles this versatile piece for various events. For instance, Samantha wore a silver-black jumpsuit for a Prime Video event. The outfit featured a halter neckline and a textured corset attached to black high-waisted straight bell bottoms. She kept her wavy hair open to complete her look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also styled floral jumpsuits from time to time. She once wore a hot pink strappy jumpsuit featuring tonal flower embroidery and wide bottoms. The actress paired it with simple stud earrings. Samantha looked lovely with nude matte makeup and bright pink eyeshadow.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's chic style game is meant to impress