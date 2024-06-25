Follow Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Lead To Enjoy These 5 Must-Visit Tourist Spots In London

Follow Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Lead To Enjoy These 5 London Tourist Spots

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has triggered our wanderlust. The actress is enjoying her best time in London. She has documented her experience at the vintage wonderland of London and well, we are taking notes. The actress has jetted off to the largest metropolis of the UK and is leaving no stone unturned to enjoy the fullest. In her Instagram carousel, Samantha was seen admiring London's scenic beauty from a quaint cafe. She visited the famous Duchess Theatre, followed by a pit stop at the MJ Musical. Samantha shared some mirror selfies. Also, she seemed to relish a few exotic dishes at the Cheatmeals restaurant.

Here are five tourist hotspots that will make your trip memorable if you plan a vacation to London.

Kew Gardens

This magnificent botanical garden falls under London's largest UNESCO World Heritage Site. Witness a diverse collection of plants and step inside the internationally prominent scientific research institute. There are plenty of cafes to indulge in for some scrumptious British delicacies.

Warner Bros Studio

Are you a Harry Potter fan? Then do not miss this iconic spot where the first Harry Potter film was shot. Considered one of the largest film studios, it houses breathtaking sets, authentic props, original costumes, a visual effects chamber and a stunning model design of Hogwarts Castle.

Alton Towers

If you are looking for some fun and adventure, then drop by the Alton Towers, the largest theme park in the UK. A perfect day out with friends and family, the tourist location is bestowed with ample thrilling and spooky rides for both children and adults.

Madame Tussauds

This wax museum is home to prominent personalities, important figures and global leaders. Click pictures with wax statues of your favourite Hollywood celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Angelina Jolie and Tom Cruise.

Sea Life Centre

The SEA Life Centre London Aquarium presents you with an exciting underwater tour. Witness different species of marine animals like clownfish, octopuses, jellyfish, sharks, turtles and spot-ray fish swimming in their natural habitat. There are many adventure zones as well for a rich aquatic experience.

