Samantha Ruth Prabhu Proves 'It's Fashion Baby' When It's Her In Just A Plain Black Pantsuit

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a black pantsuit is her most stylish version

It's one thing to be dressed like a boss woman and another to be a powerhouse in power dressing. There is no doubt in our minds that Samantha Ruth Prabhu falls under the latter category. While pantsuits have been her favourite choice on many occasions, we have never seen her go this bold with them. It may be a black pantsuit, and too many that may just be the definition of every boardroom classic. But to make the pantsuit work with nothing else but a Bulgari Serpentine watch is a skill in itself. The pantsuit is sharp but Samantha adds a sultry touch with a wet grunge hairstyle that the red carpet can't seem to get enough of and a smouldering smokey eye look to go with it. This star takes her styling very seriously and if there ever was a time to show how minimal dressing can make maximum impact, let it be Samantha in this black pantsuit.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits that she may have "failed as a Disney princess" but that is no issue for her. Seeing the star transform herself wearing nothing but a black skirt suit with a slinky black crop top is reason enough to believe when she says "I am a dragon now."

Pantsuits take many forms in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's world. It doesn't have to be a plain black pantsuit all the time. It can occasionally be a white three-piece suit with golden brooches to channel golden hour magic from anywhere in the world.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is unstoppable with the right kind of pantsuit.

