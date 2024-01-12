Sobhita Dhulipala's Tarun Tahiliani Pastel Lace Saree Features An Elaborately Beaded Blouse

Sobhita Dhulipala's Tarun Tahiliani Lace Saree Is As Dreamy As It Can Get

Sobhita Dhulipala's sartorial choices and impeccable style have always managed to score a perfect 10 on the scorecard, may it be onscreen or off-screen. The diva's fashion streak in Made In Heaven or The Night Manager as well as her off-screen presence have set the internet ablaze. This time, the actress made us fall in love with her ethnic fashion when attended the AICOG event in Hyderabad. Donning a spectacular Tarun Tahiliani lace saree in a pastel palette, Sobhita looked no less than any royalty. The finely embroidered saree had fine threadwork with floral motifs done to perfection by skilled craftsmanship. The drape also featured tassels at the pallu and intricate work. Sobhita wore a matching blouse with the saree which had beaded stringwork at the back. She accessorised the look with a pearl choker necklace that featured an emerald pendant, a pair of matching studs, and a statement ring in green. Tying her tresses in a sleek hairdo, the diva wore minimally glam makeup that included kohl laden eyes, ample mascara, structured contours and brown lip colour.

For Elle Awards, Sobhita Dhulipala wore a pastel coloured organza saree and looked uber chic in the look. As she won the Style Icon Of The Year award, the actress made a very fashionable style statement in the sheer drape. The monochromatic ensemble was completed with a sleeveless, collared blouse which the actress paired with the saree. Open tresses and bold makeup including a deep red lip colour and heavy eye makeup completed Sobhita's glam style.

For the Manish Malhotra Diwali bash, Sobhita Dhulipala was a scintillating diva in a gorgeous silver sequin saree. The shimmery saree sparkled brighter than the stars. The actress wore a matching strap blouse with the saree. A pair of dangling earrings and a clutch were the only accessories the diva picked. Her glam makeup was shimmery and matched the vibe of the occasion.

Sobhita Dhulipala is the epitome of grace and elegance in her exquisite ethnic wardrobe.

