Sheer Pastel Sarees Make Sobhita Dhulipala A Top Tier Ethnic Fashionista

Sobhita Dhulipala's ethnic outfits are perfect for any festive day

In the realm of Indian fashion, few styles exude timeless elegance quite like the traditional saree. Sobhita Dhulipala is one such Bollywood star who makes the traditional drape a quintessential festive mandate just by wearing it at any given time of the year. Even as Diwali finally closes and stars a new era for the festive season ahead, Sobhita Dhulipala at the launch of Tarun Tahiliani's book arrived in her festive best. Presumably in a creation by the designer himself, the sheer saree, a fabric that delicately reveals and conceals, becomes a canvas for Sobhita's inherent sophistication. The pastel-hued sheer saree adorned with intricate embroidery is topped with a slinky blouse that features a rather interesting neckline. Her minimal makeup with a glowing pink sheen is enough to balance the sparkles on the pink hues of the saree and she chose a swept-back half updo for her hairstyle. She added stud earrings and a bangle to complete her look and off she went sweeping everyone off their feet with every step.

Sobhita Dhulipala in the city

As a testament to her diverse fashion sensibilities and often experimenting with the traditional saree, the festive season would have been incomplete without a sequinned one. For Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash held recently, she came, saw and conquered in one. Her pick was a silver sequinned saree from the designer's collection topped with an equally blingy silver halter blouse. If it takes just a saree to turn a boring day into a festive one, trust Sobhita Dhulipala to arrive in one perfect for the setting.

Whether she opts for sheer fabrics that play with translucency or are festive celebrations in themselves, Sobhita Dhulipala manages to infuse each saree look with her signature blend of sophistication and modern flair.

