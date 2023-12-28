Sobhita Dhulipala In A Papa Don't Preach Black Slit Saree Serves Contemporary Chic At Its Finest

Sobhita Dhulipala's style choices have always managed to keep up her reputation as the fashion 'it' girl. From her on-screen fashion affair in Made in Heaven to her off-screen style streak, her wardrobe is a solid ten. Owing to her taste, her every look has often reflected her strong persona and yet again, she made us do a double take as she turned into a cover girl for Elle India. Sobhita Dhulipala is indeed closing the year 2023 on a highly fashionable note. She was transformed into a contemporary chic muse in a stunning black slit saree from Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. The beautiful silhouette came with a thigh-high slit and a flowy pattern. The plunging neckline was complemented with borders of hand-embroidered beaten gold metal and Swarovski stones. Her accessory game was equally strong with minimal approach as she opted for a pair of striking earrings to complete her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala and her unmatched timeless charm with fashion have always managed to make a striking statement. For another stunning look as a cover girl, Sobhita turned to a white and golden contemporary saree from the shelves of Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika. She gave mermaidcore her nod of approval in the most traditionally chic way. The mermaid fit saree came with striking chain detailing on the waist that was paired with a beautifully panelled butterfly blouse. The asymmetrical drape pallu featured scalloped edging that added an extra edge to her overall look.

Next up, she served another stunning look in a chic red number from Shivan and Narresh. With intricate embroidered patterns and embellishments, the contemporary fit was a solid ten. She served holiday season vibes in the chicest way. She paired a halter neck slit kurta with elaborate flared pants.

Another look featured the beautiful metallics in a chic weave. Her dose of glam is incomplete without some glitz and she served it in a chic co-ord set. She paired a ruched high-waisted skirt in gold and stone-grey jacquard paired with a matching bustier. The hand-embroidered metallic plunging neckline perfectly complemented the overall fit.

Sobhita Dhulipala is a fashion favourite and these looks explain why.