For Aaj Ki Raat Song, Tamannaah Bhatia Dazzled Like A Bright Green Glamazon

For Aaj Ki Raat Song, Tamannaah Bhatia Delivers Glam In An Emerald Green Look

Tamannaah Bhatia's style offerings have never been short on the chic quotient. Time and again, the actress has delivered the best when she has been expected to. Yet again, she made sure to make us do a double take with her on-screen charm. With the launch of her new song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2, the actress has indeed delivered some stunning fashion goals. Apart from her incredible dance moves, her snazzy fashion game dished out notes too. Tamannaah's way of keeping the midweek blues at bay seems to be a stylish one in an emerald green outfit. She matched the tunes of the song in a contemporary look that came with an embellished bustier blouse paired with flared bottoms. Her minimal accessory game looked complete with statement earrings. For glam, she went for a classy dewy look paired with kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips.

While her on-screen style is meant to deliver, her off-screen looks are worth bookmarking too. Whether she is making an appearance at global events or is just setting date night goals, Tamannaah's style game has always been a serve. Recently, for the Stree 2 song launch, the actress channelled her inner desi girl in a beautiful red look. She went for a sheer, embroidered corseted blouse paired with a pre-draped saree. The uniqueness of adorning it gave a modern spin to her ensemble. Tamannaah truly went all out with her glam game with a bold red lip that matched the aesthetic of her OOTD.

Tamannaah Bhatia keeps up with her status as a bonafide fashionista with this latest look.