9 Years Of Baahubali The Beginning: A Throwback To Tamannaah Bhatia As The Glorious Warrior Princess Avantika

Tamannaah Bhatia In White And Gold As Princess Avantika Was A Vision To Behold

Tamannaah Bhatia painted a picture of a heavenly beauty dressed in white dhoti pants, a gold crop top and a trailing drape, all adorned with temple-style gold jewellery. The actress celebrated 9 years of the Baahubali: The Beginning by posting a carousel of images and videos on her Instagram handle which showed behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of Tamannaah dressed as Avantika, the warrior princess alongside her co-star Prabhas.

Tamannaah was the perfect pick for a warrior princess as she transitioned from a South Indian glam look to a princess in the wild dressed in camouflage brown toned clothes along with her primal bow and arrow for a combat scene. But what remains iconic is Tamannaah in an angelic white and gold attire running towards a picturesque waterfall.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tamannaahspeaks

Tamanannaah Bhatia picked layered balloon-style dhoti-pants for the look which she teamed with a gold bralette top with an ornate strap and a white train drape in a flowy silhouette. Dravidian accessories like the baaju-band, kamar-band, matha-patti, maang-teeka, traditional nose piercing, a stack of yellow gold bangles, a gold pendant necklace, kundan earrings and a gold ring made for the elaborate accessories of the look.

As for Tamannaah's hair and makeup for the character, her tresses were styled in loose curls with a centre-parting in which her maang-teeka was worn. For her makeup picks, a hand painted desi black bindi decorated her temple along with eyeliner defined eyes, a hint of contour and blush, and satiny-carrot coloured lip colour that tied the look together.

Wasn't Tamannaah Bhatia a sight for sore eyes in her white ethnic ensemble and traditional gold ornaments in Baahubali: The Beginning? We sure think so.

