Follow Nia Sharma For A Fun-Filled Holiday To These 5 Tourist Hotspots In Thailand

Nia Sharma is exactly at the place she “planned to be”. The actress has flown to the picturesque Phi Phi Island in Thailand for a beach vacation. Engulfed by crystal-clear waters and limestone cliffs, she seemed to be in her element, soaking in some Vitamin D, taking a plunge in the turquoise waters and enjoying the island's tranquil atmosphere. In a video posted on Instagram, Nia was seen making a splash in a black swimsuit. She dipped her feet into the sand, embarked on boat rides and posed for stunning clicks. “Exactly where I planned to be.. Maya Bay … (No Bae),” read her side note.

(Also Read: Discover The Path Less Taken When You Visit These 5 "Hidden Gems" Of Thailand Like Shama Sikander At This Ancient Temple)

On another page of her holiday diaries, Nia Sharma was seen having an exhilarating time racing across the waters on a speedboat in Phuket. She danced her heart out at the nightclubs and swayed on a swing overlooking the sea.

Like Nia Sharma, if you are planning to visit Thailand, then bookmark these 5 tourist hotspots.

1. Bangkok

If you do not mind crowds, then Bangkok should be on your travel itinerary. Witness the towering skyscrapers, indulge in a shopping spree at luxurious malls, explore the floating markets and relish delectable Thai cuisine. Dive into the flashy nightlife when the sun sets down.

2. Pattaya

Are aquatic activities on your mind? Then visit Pattaya to experience a range of water sports including snorkelling, scuba diving, windsurfing, kitesurfing and sky diving. Check in at their souvenir shops and purchase antique items.

3. Krabi

Dotted with beautiful beaches, stunning islands and limestone formations, Krabi is heaven for nature lovers. There are ample coral diving spots to experience an underwater adventure. Explore the hidden lagoons, opt for rock climbing and click Instagram-worthy pictures.

4. Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai is a lush green countryside that houses several monasteries like Wat Phra Singh and Wat Phra Doi Suthep and temples, attracting spiritual seekers. You can also partake in outdoor activities like cycling, hiking and rafting.

5. Khao Sok National Park

This rainforest is rich in flora and fauna where you can witness rare species such as the Rafflesia flower. Hornbills, tigers and gibbons are also common sightings. The national park also shelters elephants, Malayan sun bears and serows.



(Also Read: Zaheer Khan And Sagarika Ghatge Rejuvenated At This Destination Spa Resort In Thailand)