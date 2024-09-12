Zaheer Khan And Sagarika Ghatge Rejuvenated At This Destination Spa Resort In Thailand

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge enjoy a wellness retreat in Hua Hin

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge have been spending a quiet and relaxing time at Hua Hin in Thailand. The love birds are in the island country to enjoy a serene minute at the Chiva-Som spa resort in Hua Hin, Thailand. Sagarika recently shared a carousel post of breathtaking pictures from their rejuvenating getaway in the lap of nature along with the caption, "Breathe in serenity, Exhale gratitude" and a white heart emoji.

The post showed Sagarika and Zaheer standing hand-in-hand for a picture amidst a lush green garden at the Chiva-Som spa resort, followed by pictures of a banyan tree with a statue of Buddha placed in its shade. Sagarika could also be spotted atop a lounger in her vacation wear and straw hat. This was also accompanied by pictures of the organic food and a visual of the kitchen garden where the property grows its own in-house vegetables.

Following Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's trail, here's all you need to know about the Chiva-Som Hua Hin.

Chiva-Som Hua Hin is a tropical property by the sea and a peaceful place where one can experience a holistic approach that supports meaningful life change. The resort spa has been in business for three decades and has been blending traditional healing and innovation with their healthy cuisine and Thai hospitality. A stay at this spa resort can help guests balance their mind, body and spiritual self while enveloped by a relaxed environment.

Accomodation At Chiva-Som Hua Hin

The accommodation at the Chiva-Som Hua Hin includes a variety of plush suites to pick from, which include private gardens, Jacuzzis, terraces, large dressing areas, resort pool, access to the in-house restaurants and much more.

Retreats At Chiva-Som Hua Hin

The guests can choose from a range of sixteen retreats at Chiva-Som as the starting point of their wellness experience. These feature everything from spa treatments, holistic healing, physiotherapy and fitness, healthy nutrition and beauty therapies, all of which can be customised as per requirements.

Treatments On Offer Chiva-Som Hua Hin

The spa resort offers physical, mental, emotional and spiritual rejuvenation and treatments at their property. These are a mix of traditional Thai healing and innovative technologies, consultations and sessions as per the guest's mood and body requirements. Everything from physiotherapy, chakra balancing, reiki gemstone therapy, acupuncture, crystal massage and quantum healing, balancing chakras with singing bowls, ashtanga yoga, hatha yoga, Pilates, kayaking, traditional Thai therapeautic treatments, five elements massages, back-neck and shoulder massages, deep tissue massages, soothing eye treatments and much more is on offer.

Activities At Chiva-Som Hua Hin

Chiva-Som also offers a range of activities that the guests can explore to stay fit including aerobics, kayaking, boot camps, stretching, mat Pilates, pranayama, beach striding, biking, beach power walking, hiking, vinyasa flow and more.

Fitness Facilities At Chiva-Som Hua Hin

The property also has a state-of-the-art fitness centre with the latest equipment, a gym, a dance studio, Pilates studio, yoga and Thai Chi pavilions and a pool to help you unwind and flow into a state of relaxation.

Guests' Daily Wellness Routine At Chiva-Som Hua Hin

The guests' daily routines are mapped out at Chiva-Som starting from their initial days when they start embarking on their wellness journey.

Day 1 At Chiva-Som

To begin with, the first day generally includes their arrival, and welcome by the lakeside lounge, with refreshing cold towels, lemongrass tea while being surrounded by jasmine and rose flowers. This is followed up by a face-to-face wellness consultation to help you prioritise your goals and give one a tailor-made treatment plan. Then it is time for daily treatments including a range of spas, massages and body treatments to choose from.

Day 2 At Chiva-Som

Day two starts with awakening and rising at an early hour to take in the gentle sea breeze and feel relaxed. This is followed up by participating in a beach walk, a refreshing jog, yoga or a Thai Chi session. Then a series of activities and treatments are scheduled per interests and abilities that align with your goals of a retreat. Following this, there is time to rest and relax in order to reap the full benefits of the treatments that one is undergoing. Consultations and assessments are done one-on-one with the in-house practitioners who give advice and monitor progress. Finally, day two is closed with a delicious meal at the on-site restaurants including the famous barbeque buffet at the Taste of Siam restaurant where you can devour the dishes in a serene setting.

Day 3 At Chiva-Som

Day three onwards, the guests start experiencing the positive effects of the wellness transformation offered at Chiva-Soma and they feel at ease with their routine while also enjoying restful sleep. They also embrace relaxation through the treatments they are undergoing. At this point, the guests don't give in to distractions from the outside world as they seem insignificant. They tune in to insights about their mind and body and embark on their customised wellness journey at Chiva-Som.

Just like Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, we too want to hop onto the wellness travel bandwagon and head to Chiva-Som Hua Hin for a wellness retreat.

