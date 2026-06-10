Fitness Influencer Loses 7 kg In 45 Days, Shares Simple Diet And Workout Routine

Weight loss is more often the result of consistent habits, balanced nutrition, and regular physical activity. Many people struggle with complicated diets and unrealistic routines, but sustainable results usually come from simple lifestyle changes.

Fitness influencer Preeti Sharma shared a detailed weight loss plan that helped her lose 7 kg in just 45 days without using fat burners or extreme dieting. In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote, "HOW I LOST 7KGS IN 45 DAYS. No fat burners. No starvation. No bullshit. Let me be honest - fat loss is not complicated. We just overeat and under-move."



The first change that Preeti made in her daily routine was dropping the habit of calling certain foods “healthy” when they are not. Instead of adding a new meal plan, she shifted her focus to removing recurring sources of empty calories.

Things she cut completely from her diet:

Cold drinks (even “diet” ones)

Packaged juices

Sugar in chai/coffee

Biscuits & bakery items

White bread

Fried snacks (samosa, chips, namkeen)

Late night maggi

Swiggy/Zomato cravings

Eating out of boredom

“Cheat day” mentality

"Most people don't need a new meal plan. They need to remove these daily calories," she added.

A simple and sustainable meal plan

Preeti's diet focused on keeping meals protein-rich without extreme restrictions. Breakfast options included 3-4 egg whites with one whole egg, oats with peanut butter and fruit, or paneer bhurji and sprouts.

For lunch, she ate two chapatis or a small bowl of rice with dal, grilled chicken, or paneer. This was served with a side of lightly cooked homemade vegetables and a large salad bowl to add volume and fiber.

Preeti opted for black coffee or green tea in the evening. Roasted chana or a handful of almonds worked to curb hunger. Fruit was allowed if there was a craving for something sweet.

Her dinner stayed light with grilled chicken and paneer/tofu/an omelette with sauteed vegetables/dal with vegetables. "No heavy carbs at night. No eating after 9 pm," she mentioned.

Workout plan

Preeti's workout routine centred on 4-5 days of strength training per week. She performed compound movements like squats, lunges, push-ups, rows, and shoulder press. These exercises engage multiple muscle groups at once and are more effective for building muscle and burning fat than isolation work alone.

Each session was followed by 15-20 minutes of cardio, and daily step count was kept between 8,000 and 10,000. "Muscle burns fat. Cardio alone won't save you," she noted.

These non-negotiable habits kept her progress steady.

3 litres of water daily

7-8 hours sleep

No emotional eating

One cheat meal in 10-12 days (not cheat DAY)

Tracked my progress weekly

In the end, consistency with the basics made the difference more than any single diet or workout plan.



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