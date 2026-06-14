'FIR Justified': Viral Chat Between Man Linked To 'Rs 370 Biryani' Row And Ex-Boss Sparks Debate

In the past few days, the Internet has been embroiled in the 'Rs 370 Biryani' controversy, which is only escalating as the days pass. Recently, Himanshu Jangra, who made the controversial remark during Pranit More's crowd work show, got candid with his ex-boss, Vivek Vishwakarma, to share his side of the story.

After listening to the entire conversation, social media users are convinced that the FIR in this case was justified. In the first video, the founder of Starvik Design came forward to share that he fired Himanshu Jangra as a result of the controversy, which had led to him being constantly spammed with viral clips. At the end of the video, he requested people to "leave room for reflection, for growth, and positive transformation".

Himanshu Jangra earlier apologised for his remarks, and in the recent chat with his ex-boss, he said that he regrets attending the comedian's show.

Conversation Between Man Behind 'Rs 370 Biryani' Row And Ex-Boss

"Sir, now I am in a very bad condition, I am very tense," Jangra told his ex-boss, adding, "Now, when I see my family, I feel very regretful that 'why did I go to that show'."

"As you know I have been getting a lot of trolls on my Instagram for the past two weeks," Himanshu Jangra said. "Until one week, no one knew about it. No one at home, no one in my hometown knew about it. But last Sunday my uncle got to know about it."

"My uncle called me and asked what was happening. I explained to him, and he asked, 'Why did you go to the show?' He scolded me, but in the next two days, I didn't have any expectation that I would get so much hate for this. This video went to my relatives, it went to the neighbours," he added.

"The neighbours came to my house and told my parents that their son is in this video. This is a very shameful thing. Then the family got to know about it," he shared, adding that it was fine till then, but when he was fired from his job, things turned tense.

"Now I have a case on me, I have also received a notice," Jangra said.

Speaking about the show, he shared that he was excited to attend it as it was happening in Gurugram. "I thought that let's attend it once, let's see how it is. It was the first time in my life that I was watching a comedy show," he added.

He further reflected on his date from the evening he narrated on the show, the original video of which has been deleted.

"Sir, you know that I have worked with you, there are many female colleagues in our office, and I have had no complaints from them to date," Jangra told Vivek Vishwakarma.

"What happened there, the environment was such that people were taking it in an entertaining way... The host was also taking it in an entertaining way. Looking at his confidence, I got a boost and added a little more," he further shared.

Social Media Reactions

Himanshu Jangra and Vivek Vishwakarma thought that this conversation would make people empathise with him. However, the Internet refuses to accept any excuses from the 22-year-old man who wanted to "wasool" Rs 370 for chicken biryani in the form of physical intimacy.

Social media reacts to the viral conversation between Himanshu Jangra, man behind 'Rs 370 Biryani' controversy, and his ex-boss, Vivesk Vishwakarma. Photo: Starvik Design/ Instagram

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Isko regret hai ki yeh show pe gaya. Yeh regret nahi ki iski soch kitni gandi hai or isne us ladki ke sath kya kiya [He is regretting that he went to attend the show. He has no regrets for what he said or rather did to the woman that evening]."

Another questioned, "Entertainment is supposed to be like this????"

A third wrote, "Bhai ko lga saare ladke aise hi sochte hai, isliye expect nahi kiya [Brother thought that all men are like him, hence, he did not expect the backlash of this intensity]."

Another said that if it wasn't for the viral clip, Himanshu would have gone home and laughed with his friends over similar misogynist remarks and brushed them off as "jokes".

A fifth wrote, "You regret the consequences, not your actions. You are still making excuses."

A seventh said, "FIR is justified. It is a good lesson."

A social media user said, "I feel sorry for that girl, I don't know how depressing it must have been for her."

Vivek Vishwakarma To NDTV

Speaking to NDTV, Vivek Vishwakarma said, "I was busy with office stuff," adding, "It was only after messages, emails and negative comments began flooding the company's digital pages that he watched the full video."

"Things were offensive, but that was not the person that I knew at the workplace -- that was a totally different personality," he added. "I know his mindset. He is quite a good employee."

After the FIR, Pranit More also posted a video on his Instagram yesterday, apologising profusely and taking ownership of the fact that he gave Himanshu a platform to make coercive remarks against women rather than standing against him. He added that he deserved the hate he was getting after the viral video and said that he would work on himself and his sets.

Hearing notices have been issued to both Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra, directing them to appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on June 22, 2026, at 4 pm.

Also Read | 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Row Explained: Backlash, Apology, Firing, Pranit More's Instagram Exit