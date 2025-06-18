Fatima Sana Shaikh's Embellished Black Dress Is Not Your Ordinary Little Black Dress

Fatima Sana Shaikh knows how to rule the fashion world and how. From the boardroom to the red carpet, Fatima is ready to rock closet options. Her OOTDs are too good to be missed, this time around too she showed up in a black embellished dress from the shelves of designers, Gauri & Nainika. The form-fitting number hugged her waistline perfectly and then gently flared out into an A-line silhouette that ended above her knees. Primarily featuring a jet-black shade, the outfit featured a rounded neckline and no sleeves.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh Goes For The Minimal Glam And Messy Hair Don't Care Vibe

The stylish number was decorated with small, intricate embellishments that resemble clusters of pearls or beads arranged in floral patterns. These embellishments were evenly spaced across the dress, including the bodice and the skirt, creating a cohesive and balanced decorative effect. The floral patterns added a delicate and feminine touch to the ensemble, contrasting nicely with the sleekness of the black fabric.

Styled by celebrity stylist Namrata Deepak, Fatima Sana Shaikh allowed her ensemble to steal the spotlight and opted for minimal accessories in the form of dainty pearl earrings from 7th Avenue Jewellery. She also wore a pair of sunglasses with a light-colored frame, which elevated the glam factor of the sophisticated attire.

Minimal signature makeup with a subtle eyeshadow, a hint of blush and a nude lipstick was perfect to seal the beauty deal. Fatima styled her hair in oose, soft waves left open to complete her look.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's black embellished dress won the hearts of her followers and the fashion police alike.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh Looks Ethnic Chic In An Ivory Silk Raw Mango Saree Adorned With Floral Gold Embellishments