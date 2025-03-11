Fatima Sana Shaikh Goes For The Minimal Glam And Messy Hair Don't Care Vibe

Fatima Sana Shaikh is essentially a minimal glam diva who generally opts for the subtle glam that goes a mile look. The 33-year-old actress makes sure to go the very demure and very mindful route when it comes to her makeup and hair picks. This time around too she went the minimal makeup and messy hair don't care route.

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks like a million bucks in her latest beauty adventure sporting her dewy skin teamed with bushy brows, a wash of bronzer on her lids, a blurred out black eyeliner defined eyes, a touch of blush, bronzer and highlighter on her cheekbones, and a glossy rose lip colour to add the perfect hint of glam to her look.

If Fatima Sana Shaikh's glam game was green flag worthy, then how could her effortless tresses stay far behind. The Sam Bahadur actress wowed us with her messy hair left loose to meander her shoulders and frame her face like a glove. All in all, her tresses look worked in perfect symphony with her beauty game.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's minimal makeup moment and messy hair don't care gets a beauty green flag.

