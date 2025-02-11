Fatima Sana Shaikh Looks Ethnic Chic In An Ivory Silk Raw Mango <i>Saree</i> Adorned With Floral Gold Embellishments

Fatima Sana Shaikh looked like a true blue Indian diva draped in an exquisite nine yards wonder in a breath taking ivory hue. The Raw Mango saree draped her bodice elegantly and set ethnic chic closet goals.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's saree-torial avatar was nothing short of stunning as she picked out an ivory silk drape from the shelves of the designer Sanjay Garg's label, Raw Mango. The ethereal drape looked regal with its gold thread and pearl beaded embroidery. The floral designed embellishment was done all over the palla in parallel lines and on the pleats along the hemline that was detailed with an intricate gold gota-patti and beadwork border. Fatima styled the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline.

Fatima's saree not sorry look was accessorised with kundan chandbali earrings, a couple of kundan, emeralds and oxidised silver cocktail rings, and a set of statement old gold kundan payals that were embellished with glistening pink pearls.

Celebrity hair stylist, Palomi Amar Shell styled Fatima's tresses into centre parted long waterfall waves with curtain bangs to add volume to her face. Makeup artist, Disha Solanki added the perfect strokes of glam to Fatima's look a radiant base attained by mixing gold drops with a skin like foundation, defined brows, black eyeliner, kohl and mascara defined eyes, a touch of rose blush on her cheeks along with a neutral pink lip colour to finish off the look with the right beauty notes.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's ivory silk Raw Mango saree dug out closet gold.

