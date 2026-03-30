Exclusive: Talwiinder On Working With Pakistani Singers, And His Viral Face Leak

There are only a few artists who avoid attention, yet still draw it effortlessly. Talwiinder belongs firmly in that space.

With a sound that blends Punjabi roots with a global reach and a persona built as much on mystery as music, he has carved a space that feels entirely his own.

The mask, the minimal visibility, and the worldwide collaboration all add up to an artist who lets the work speak first.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the artist who recently also performed at the ICONiQ White NH7 Weekender in Pune, opens up about that carefully held anonymity, working with Pakistani artists, and why, despite a billion streams and growing fame, he still measures success in the simplest terms.

Why Talwiinder Wears A Mask

For someone whose face has become a point of curiosity, the mask is not just an accessory, it is intent.

"Little bit of both," he says, when asked if it is about privacy or keeping the focus on music.

"I wanted to break the stereotype, such as 'face value' and show my audience that anybody can do this without truly revealing their identity to the world," he adds.

The Viral Face Leak

That sense of anonymity briefly slipped when his face was revealed at Nupur Sanon's wedding, and fans spotted him with Disha Patani, a moment that quickly went viral.

"It doesn't really bother me," he says. "Even if somebody comes up to me and recognises me, it's the real fans who actually remembers my face from the video and people who aren't into my music will never recognise me, even if I walk past them, so it's all good," he says.

Working With Pakistani Singers

Talwiinder has collaborated with several Pakistani artists, including the hit track Wishes with singer-songwriter Hasan Raheem. The song rocketed to become Pakistan's second most-streamed track on Spotify in 2024 and has 122 million views on YouTube.

Talwiinder has collaborated with several Pakistani artists. Photo: YouTube

Talwiinder also performed it live at his 2025 international concerts, including multiple times at his August New York show.

Talwiinder also teamed up with Afusic and Ali Soomro, a Pakistani music duo, on the 2025 heartbreak anthem Pal Pal which hit sixth on Pakistan's Spotify list that year, and made major waves in India as well. He also dropped Sachay Loki in 2025 with Meesha Shafi, a Pakistani-Canadian singer and actress.

When asked about these collaborations, Talwiinder says, "Music has no borders. I will continue making music with people from all over the globe."

Talwiinder's Workout Routine

Talwiinder's workout routine also includes prepping for live performances and his concerts. He understands the physical demands of live shows.

"I try to workout a couple of days a week, play a lot of sports, which helps with the stamina on stage," he says. The results show up in his performances.

"I sang over 25+ songs at each show on my 2025 Halloween tour in India," he adds.

Working With Jackie Shroff And Neelam Kothari

Stepping into the direction brought him face-to-face with legends Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari for his song Tu.

"It was an amazing experience. Both of them are such pop culture icons, and they were super sweet to say yes to the idea and trusted my vision for the track," he says.

For fans, the collaboration came as a surprise, one that clearly landed.

Talwinder's Musical Inspiration

The depth in his music does not exist in isolation. It is built on years of listening.

He credits Surinder Kaur, Gurdas Maan, Amrinder Gill, Mohit Chauhan, and KK as his biggest influences. "My voice and the depth in my music come from them," he says.

It is a mix that explains his ability to move between Punjabi roots and a more global sound.

Why He Has A Different Stage Name

Talwiinder's real name is Talwinder Singh Sidhu, and he uses the stage name Talwiinder (often styled with a double 'i'). He says even this carries a layered meaning.

"Yes, there are two ii, because there are two of us, one is a Host, and the other is a Ghost," Talwiinder says.

This explanation shows how he sees himself, split between what the world sees and what it never quite reaches.

How He Makes Music

For Talwiinder, ideas do not arrive on cue. They come when they want to.

"I usually get a lot of melodies ringing in my head before sleep. So I keep my phone nearby, and the voice note is my favourite app to capture those haunting melodies," Talwiinder says.

What Is Success For Talwiinder

With a billion Spotify streams behind him, Talwiinder says he does not measure success by numbers.

"An artist has made it, when they can pay their bills, feed themselves, or take care of their family or loved ones with the money earned from music. Anything above that is an illusion, and that hunger for flashy things never ends," he says.