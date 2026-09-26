Even On A Trek, Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Makes Time For One Skincare Essential

When we are enjoying the outdoors, skincare products are often the last thing on our minds. Be it hiking or swimming, we may forget to keep up with our routine or just feel too lazy to do so. But not Isabelle Kaif. Katrina Kaif's younger sister has shared one skincare essential she absolutely cannot do without.



Isabelle dropped a video from a trek she did in Colorado's San Juan Mountains. The clip shows her keeping up with her skincare routine while camping in the forest. The text over the video reads, “Outdoorsy but can't skip my skincare.”

Isabelle Kaif's Skincare Essential

The clip shows Isabelle cleansing her face with a wet wipe and then applying some products to it. She finishes off her routine by putting on sunscreen and giving the camera a bright smile.



“Don't forget your SPF,” read the caption of the video.



Putting sunscreen on while outdoors is essential to protect our skin from the harmful effects of UV rays, prevent tanning, and maintain the skin barrier. Isabelle Kaif's post shows that no matter where we are, we can easily follow a simple skincare routine.

One Skincare Item Katrina Kaif Swears By

It's not just Isabelle Kaif who gives her fans easy tips to fans. Katrina Kaif also has advice for her followers when it comes to skincare.



In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Katrina said that while applying sunscreen has “become a routine” for her now, she used to be casual about using the product daily.



Talking about her beauty routine, the Kay Beauty co-founder bought it down to three points- cleansing, repair, and protection.



She also mentioned the skincare product she terms among her favourites. “I love sheet masks and lighter essence-like serums. They absorb easily into skin and deliver results,” Katrina revealed.



Katrina also mentioned that her beauty standards had evolved since the time she entered the industry. Now, the actor believed that looking her best was really about feeling her best and self-care.



When it comes to skincare, both Isabelle and Katrina Kaif continue to inspire us daily.



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