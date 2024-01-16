Emmy Award's 2024 Red Carpet Was Lit Up By These Best Dressed Hollywood Stars

After last week's Golden Globes and Sunday's Critics Choice Awards, the awards season is officially in full swing for Hollywood. The Peacock Theatres in Los Angeles saw an incredibly fashionable sight as the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards welcomed a slew of Hollywood stars with open arms. Needless to say, the red carpet at the prestigious award ceremony witnessed its fair share of glitz and glamour. Hollywood's favourite faces strutted the red carpet in stunning gowns and sharp tuxedos that truly didn't fail to turn heads. From generous sequin work and strict monochrome looks to splendid strapless numbers, Emmy's red carpet turned into a fashion celebration to remember. So, without further ado let's take a look at the best-dressed celeb Emmy Awards.

Selena Gomez

After spreading red magic at the Golden Globes, Selena Gomez rested her faith in sequins at the Emmys. The singer-turned-actress slipped into a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown. The sheer piece was adorned with an overall fern-patterned sequin work. The burgundy gown featured a plunging V-neckline, body-fitted silhouette and tapered hem. She sealed the look with a Tiffany necklace and maroon strappy heels.

Also Read: Selena Gomez Serves Red Carpet Glam In An Oscar De La Renta Gown Made With 4 Lakh Sequins At The Emmys 2024

Meghann Fahy

The Bold Type star left the fashion police gasping for breath with her Giorgio Armani Privé bustier gown. The strapless number featured a sweetheart neckline and was crafted in red silk velvet. The sweetheart neckline was adorned with rose embellishments. The Bulgari earrings helped her in keeping her look minimal.

Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday star slipped into a Dior skirt gown. The strapless tea-length number featured floral embellishments and a structured pattern. The corseted bustier flew down to form a ball gown-style hem. Jenna Ortega paired it with beige shimmery pumps and an oxidized necklace.

Kourtney Kardashian

Emmy Awards served as a date night for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker, who walked in twinning in all-black looks. The couple picked a matching suit for the red carpet. Kourtney wore an oversized peak collared blazer on a lace bralette and baggy trousers. A pair of latex gloves and pointy heels finished off her look perfectly. Travis, on the other hand, styled his matching suit with a black shirt and bow tie.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain slipped into a lime green gown from the shelves of Gucci. The shimmery piece was adorned with an overall fringe detailing. Its strappy sleeves flew down to form a plunging V neckline and A-style hem. She left her side parted tresses loosened.

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi channelled her inner Grecian Goddess on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards. She slipped into a custom Marchesa gown. With a halter neckline, the breezy number featured a bustier with gathered detailing and flew down to form a flowy hem. She left her middle parted curled hair open.

Elizabeth Debicki

Gone are those days when only sequins and monochrome looks made their way on the red carpet. Meet Elizabeth Debicki who brought Goth glam to Emmy Awards. The Crown star slipped into a simple Dior number. Crafted with velvet fabric, the strappy piece came with a cowl-style backless element, while the front highlighted the close-up neckline.

We must say that this time Emmy Award witnessed an astounding colour palette on the red carpet.