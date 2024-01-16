Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Owned The 2024 Emmys Red Carpet In A Backless Red Valentino Gown With Her Bare Baby Bump On Display

Pregnant Suki Owned The Emmys Red Carpet In A Backless Red Valentino Gown

The 75th edition of the Emmy Awards has taken over Los Angeles and ever-so-stylishly, might we add. The celebrities brought their best A-game forward as the red carpet was rolled out. In the sea of couture, red hues are having a moment. Among many who added glam to the event was pregnant artist Suki Waterhouse who, along with her baby bump, redefined maternity style like never before. She turned to striking monochrome to make us do a double take. We might have seen multiple baby bump style iterations, but cutouts were surely not on our list. The actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Robert Pattinson, aced peak pregnancy dressing at The Emmys 2024. She turned to the fiery red hue to take her maternity style several notches up. The bright red gown from Valentino came with an open-back style that truly was the showstopper.

Cutouts might not be a regular when it comes to maternity fashion but Suki gracefully aced it. Her flared gown came with a cutout pattern on the sides and boasted a dramatic drop waist silhouette that added all the extra edge to the look. The trendy bow detail on the front was the highlight of her look. She did not hold back with jewellery as she went all out and accessorised her look right with sleek diamonds. For makeup, she balanced it all with a nude colour palette and coral lip shade.

Suki Waterhouse gave a stunning upgrade to maternity style.