Suki Waterhouse Chooses Shearling And Lace To Make Us Go OMG In Her Lingerie-Inspired Look

Suki Waterhouse In Shearling And Lace Made Us Go OMG With Her Latest Look

It's a good time to be Suki Waterhouse. Currently, the British actress-slash-singer is dating Batman actor Robert Pattison and the couple have a baby on the way. But that hasn't taken up all of her time. Even well into her pregnancy, Suki is busy at work preening for photoshoots and releasing new work, which is a new single titled OMG. In her latest photo on Instagram, the star chose a striking look that took bedroom vibes to the studio. It featured Suki wearing a lace bra with broad straps, which she wore with a pair of matching lace bottoms. Over it, she layered a cream and blue shearling trimmed coat which had a tied detail at the waist. Her dark blond hair was styled in choppy layers with a fringe swept to the side while a slick of eyeliner added feline finesse to her eyes.

The music video for OMG featured Suki and her baby bump front and centre in the frame wearing a fiery red bodycon dress. While her vocals accompanied the film, she paired the look with a dark curly bob and narrowly drawn-in eyebrows.

2023 was a momentous one for Suki, piqued by some super pregnancy fashion moments as well. In a round-up of the year gone by, she shared a snap of herself wearing a black sheer mesh dress with a black bra and matching bottoms layered with a coat on top.

Suki Waterhouse has got to be taking pregnancy style strides ahead.

