Suki Waterhouse Fabulously Announces Her Pregnancy On Stage In A Bodycon Sequin Mini Dress For Corona Capital Festival

Suki Waterhouse Announces Her Pregnancy On Stage In A Bodycon Mini Dress

Hollywood singer and actress Suki Waterhouse recently performed at the Corona Capital Festival 2023 in Mexico. While the star received much love for her performance, what surprised her fans the most was that she chose to announce her pregnancy with Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson at the concert by showcasing her baby bump in a shimmery sequin mini dress. The actress wore a strap mini dress with a plunging neckline, lace bralette, and a bodycon fit which made it clear to the audience that she had a baby on the way. The shimmery pink outfit had an asymmetrical ruffled hemline in shimmery gold. The pair of knee-length boots that the actress chose with the outfit added an edge to Suki's look. She also carried a feathered cape in blush with the look.

Suki Waterhouse's chic fashion has always amazed her fans in the past. She wore a shimmery silver bodysuit recently for a concert which was the perfect blend of chic and sassy. The full-sleeved outfit in silver showcased a button-down detailing at the front in white with a dramatic gold waist belt. She carried a white trench coat with the outfit and wore a pair of white-coloured knee-length boots.

For yet another event, Suki Waterhouse's oversized pantsuit won many hearts. She wore a chic full-sleeved oversized blazer in beige and teamed it with a pair of loose-fit trousers in the same colour palette. She kept her blazer unbuttoned as she wore a chic bralette beneath and carried a narrow stole in beige. She accesorised the look with a chic brown clutch and wore minimal glam makeup. Well-defined winged eyeliner, rosy blush and coral-toned matte lip colour were all that the diva opted for.

We wish Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson all the very best as they enter this new phase.

