Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani Flaunts Her Pregnancy Glow With Minimal Makeup

Mommy-to-be Kiara Advani is glowing, and how! The star who is all set to embrace motherhood this year recently shared a series of photos, and we are loving her pregnancy glow. In the pictures, we can see Kiara posing candidly as she was seen laughing her heart out.

In the pictures, Kiara wore an all-white shirt, but what grabbed our attention was her subtle yet glowy makeup look. For the minimal look, Kiara went with a soft base with lots of highlighter on the cheeks, nose and forehead that perfectly blended with her pregnancy glow. With an ample amount of blush and contour on the cheeks, wispy lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, light eyeliner, brown lids, neatly done brows and nude brown lips softly topped with gloss for the extra shine. The star kept her hair all open and styled it in a way that few fringes fell on her face, adding more of a Bollywood touch to the pictures.

Kiara Advani never fails to deliver some fine as ever makeup look, and her recent one is proof.