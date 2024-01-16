Selena Gomez Serves Red Carpet Glam In An Oscar De La Renta Gown Made With 4 Lakh Sequins At The Emmys 2024

Selena Serves Glam In A Gown Made With 4 Lakh Sequins At The Emmys 2024; Image Credit: AFP

Hollywood award nights often come with a side of starry glam that one cannot miss out on. Hosted in Los Angeles, the Emmy Awards 2024 kicked off on a highly fashionable note. The 75th edition of the awards continued with their history of serving the best trends on the red carpet and this bandwagon was led by Selena Gomez. The start-studded affair was a glamorous one and Selena's look on the red carpet expectedly came with all the right elements. A classic gown is always a solid choice to make heads turn. The Only Murders in the Building star safely turned to sheer and sequins to make a statement. Her Oscar De La Renta gown was not an ordinary one. The formfitting, strapless number was a masterpiece in itself. The burgundy hue was the highlight of her look that was donned detailed with sequins. Selena did justice to custom couture as she arrived at the awards ceremony looking like a million bucks. From the sheer details to the fern tendrils, her gown was truly a moment. Her custom look was constructed with approximately 4,50,000 paillettes and it took over 930 hours of hand embroidery to put the look together. The silhouette truly radiates sheer elegance.

Selena's choices have often made for quite a style statement signature. However, for her Emmy's 2024 look, she decided to experiment with bold hues that turned out to be a solid vision. Her dress was perfectly matched with her daring burgundy lips and a sleek updo. Her fashion spectacle continued with her elegant choice of jewellery. To match up her custom look, she picked a 35-carat Tiffany & Co. Necklace that came with diamonds and pink sapphires. Wasn't this just the best choice for the evening?

