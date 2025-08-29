Emma Stone Goes Bald And Beautiful For Yorgos Lanthimos <i>Bugonia</i>, Fans Call The Look "Fabulous"

Emma Stone is inspiring fans, but for an unexpected reason. The two-time Academy Award winner underwent a major hair transformation for her upcoming film Bugonia. In the movie's newly released trailer, the 36-year-old surprised her fans by rocking a completely clean-shaven scalp - her shortest hairstyle ever.

Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, portrays Emma Stone breathing life into the character of a pharmaceutical CEO, Michelle Fuller, abducted by conspiracy theorists. One particular scene in the trailer showcases the actress waking up to the realisation that she is held against her will at the “headquarters of the Human Resistance”.

The conspiracy theorists played by Jesse Plemons and newcomer Aidan Delbis shaved Emma Stone's long red hair with an electric clipper, in the back seat of a stolen Range Rover, so that she is unable to “contact (her) mother ship.” Interestingly, the scene was shot without the help of any CGI and it was Emma's real-life locks that spilt onto the vehicle's leather interior.

Earlier this month, Emma Stone talked about the liberating experience of going bald. The actress, in a conversation with Vogue, revealed, "No better feeling in the world. The first shower when you've shaved your head? Oh my God, it's amazing."

Further, in the interaction, Emma Stone admitted that she regretted not having the opportunity to flaunt her shaved head publicly during Bugonia's production. Until the trailer dropped, the closest fans got to see her super-short hair was during her Golden Globes appearance, where the Cruella actor slayed in a pixie cut.

"I was bummed I wasn't going out with it. Just straight-up bald. I think that would have been fun," Emma Stone explained.

Snippets of Emma Stone's bold bald avatar have gone viral on Reddit.

Comparing her look with that of Natalie Portman in V for Vendetta and Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road, one user wrote, "She's still looking majestic with the bald look like Natalie Portman & Charlize Theron."

"She has a really pretty bald head," gushed another.

"It really doesn't matter what they do to her, she always looks fabulous," agreed one person.

Inspired by Emma Stone, a fan quipped, "I want to shave my head."

Bugonia will premiere on October 24.