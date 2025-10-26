Dubai To Launch Its Next Iconic Landmark: A Floating Museum Celebrating Art, Innovation And Heritage

Dubai is once again pushing the boundaries of architecture and imagination with its latest cultural marvel - the Dubai Museum of Art (DUMA). Designed to appear as if it's floating above the waters of Dubai Creek, this striking new landmark promises to blend modern design with the city's rich culture, art and innovation.

Announcing the project, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, described DUMA as "a museum that floats above Dubai Creek to enhance its artistic brilliance."

He said the project "breflect the civilization spirit of Dubai and be a mirror to its culture and arts. It adds a new variety to its landmarks and architectural beauty."

Sheikh Mohammed also praised Abdullah Al Futtaim and his son Omar for helping to bring this cultural vision to life, describing DUMA as "a model of the private sector's responsibility towards its community and its neighbouring city."

The museum's design is the work of acclaimed Japanese architect Tadao Ando, whose vision draws inspiration from the natural elements of water, sky, wind, and light. Its form, which resembles a shell cradling a pearl, is a poetic nod to Dubai's pearl diving heritage, symbolising the city's evolution from a small trading port to a global hub of creativity.

Inside, visitors can look forward to five floors of art, showcasing works by both established and emerging artists from around the world. Alongside the exhibitions, DUMA will feature a library, learning space, a café, and scenic viewpoints offering sweeping views of Dubai Creek.

Envisioned as "a place where the world gathers for art and culture," DUMA is set to take its place among Dubai's most iconic landmarks - from the Burj Khalifa to the Museum of the Future - celebrating the city's enduring spirit of innovation, beauty, and cultural pride.