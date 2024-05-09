Disha Patani's 'Photo Dumps' Will Make You Want To Book The Next Flight To Phuket

Disha Patani's summer holidays include beaches, bikinis, her girlfriends and a whole lot of fun

What would Disha Patani have done if there were no beaches in existence? We bet she would have found an alternative for a getaway but we're glad that is not the case. Beaches are for everyone to soak in the sun and serenade with the sea's waves. But it is certainly when you're in great company to enjoy it all. Disha Patani's girls' trip to the tropical Thai beach destination, Phuket looked like a blast. She was either chasing sunsets in a stylish white bikini set or was seen galavanting on the streets in her scooty. Phuket is a popular holiday destination for many reasons. Other than being an inexpensive beach holiday spot and its proximity to India Thailand's vibrant culture attracts many. From food at local cafes or on the streets to deep dives in the sea, Disha Patani and her friends enjoy every moment of being in Thailand, hopefully inspiring you to do it too.

Also Read: Disha Patani's Leopard Print Dress Is A Refreshing Break From The Daily Little Black Dress Fever

Phuket is home to many exotic beaches. While Phi Phi is at a sizeable distance, beaches like Patong are centrally located with many activities to enrol in. Paragliding and snorkelling are popular activities to enjoy. But if you're like Disha Patani, a dive into the beach in a lovely bikini at sunset hour is good enough too.

If you're staying by the beach in Phuket, almost everything from food to leisure is at a stone's throw distance. But if you're eager to explore the cultural riches of Thailand well beyond the tropical beaches, Disha Patani may have a quick tip for you. If not at a walkable distance, conveyance can be an inconvenience for some unless you have your means. Luckily, it is easy to rent out a scooter for an hour/day to explore the nooks and crannies of the city the way Disha Patani did in her previous holiday with Bollywood gal pal, Mouni Roy.

Disha Patani can be spotted at the closest beach. If that means a short flight to Thailand, then so be it.

Also Read: Disha Patani Never Looks Back Unless It Is To Perform A Perfect Backflip