Disha Patani's Leopard Print Dress Is A Refreshing Break From The Daily Little Black Dress Fever

Disha Patani turns to the wild side for a weekly dinner

In this concrete jungle called Mumbai, Bollywood stars come alive when the night beckons. Leopard print, often associated with fierce confidence and bold statements, took on a new dimension when it became Disha Patani's choice for a casual dinner experience in the city. The actress picked a leopard-printed midi dress with a cowl neckline, a trend nobody in Bollywood or otherwise can get enough of. The flowing silhouette with subtle draping and the neckline altogether make it a very appealing casual chic number for a night out in town. Soft hues and subtle contouring enhanced her facial features. With a hint of blush to add a rosy flush and a nude lip to complete the ensemble, she achieved a flawless balance of understated glam for a casual evening. With her leopard-printed dress, dewy complexion, and soft wavy hair, she proved once again that true style goes beyond the red carpet.

When it isn't a dress for dinner dates, it is a leopard-printed bikini set on holiday for Disha Patani. As she basks in the sun, her leopard-printed bikinis become more than just swimwear - they become the vacation. So, whether you see her at the beach or busy with poolside lounging, all you will get to see is Disha's fierce, fearless authenticity.

Not to forget that they take a red hot turn every once in a while too.

Embracing the wild print as a statement of her love for daring fashion is just one of the many things Disha Patani is a pro at.

