Summer Came Calling So Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Dutifully Answered In Their Delightfully Breezy Printed Looks

Summer Came Calling So Disha, Mouni Answered In Their Chic Breezy Looks

Summer may not have an official dress code but we'd like to think that breezy silhouettes come extremely close. Whether it's a day at the beach or a night on the town that's the plan of action during the sweltering months, going wrong in a frill dress or chic co-ord set simply isn't possible. Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have definitely got the summer fashion memo. The Bollywood celebrity BFFs stepped out on the town along with mutual friend Aleksandar Ilic, all of them wearing summer-ready looks to take on the humid Mumbai heat.

Disha wore a bright red sundress which featured yellow floral prints over its length. Its narrow straps had tie-up detailing at the shoulders and a buttoned detail over the front. The actress wore it with tan Hermes sandals and matched it with a mini purse in her hand. She kept her makeup minimal and glowing while her hair was worn loose.

Mouni picked a powder blue satin co-ord set of a crop top which had broad straps and ruched trimming. It was paired with a matching mini skirt which had a tiered style. Both were covered in blue micro-prints. Like her bestie, Mouni too opted for designer accessories by pairing her look with a Christian Dior saddle bag which had a denim pattern and glittering gold slider sandals, also from the designer. The actress also showcased a natural makeup look with her dark tresses worn down as she waved to the cameras.

Complementing his pals, Aleksandar wore a beige t-shirt and tropical printed shorts with sandals. Also visible was the tattoo on his arm, which many believe resembles Disha Patani.

Disha and Mouni know just how to cool down those hot summer nights.

