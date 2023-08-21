Aleksandar Ilic's Tattoo Of Disha Patani And 6 Other Celebrity Tribute Tattoos

Aleksandar Alex Ilic with Disha Patanis face tattoo

Tattoos dedicated to a loved one aren't new to celebrities. They are used as a symbol of affection and love among the stars. Not just celebrities, many fans too have gotten tattoos of their favourite stars over their bodies to display their deep love for them. Whether celebrities or fans, some have gotten their tattoos inspired by their loved ones while some have gone all out to imprint their faces permanently on their body. Disha Patani's rumoured beau Aleksandar Ilic got a now-viral tattoo resembling her face on his arm, which has left fans spellbound. The tattoo extends from Aleksandar's shoulder right up to his wrist. The tattoo has a women's face, which looks much like Disha, in a gorgeous avatar with a feathered crown and elaborate accessories. We say looks like her but Disha herself has acknowledged the tattoo in an Instagram story.

See the video here:

Not too long ago, Tamannaah Bhatia's face was tattooed by a fan on his arm which made the Lust Stories actress very emotional.

A fan with Tamannaah Bhatia's face tattooed

Back in 2013, Zayn Malik got a tattoo of a comic-style version of his then-girlfriend Perrie Edwards on his arm.

A fan of Nick Minaj went on to get a tattoo of the singer's face on her forearm with Barbie written over it.

In the past, we have seen celebrities showcase their love towards their partners via tattoos of their names. Saif Ali Khan's Kareena tattoo in devnagri font which he has gotten on his forearm springs to mind.

David Beckham too has his wife Victoria's name tattooed on his arm in devnagri.

Akshay Kumar has a tattoo honouring his wife Twinkle Khanna by writing Tina in cursive handwriting over his shoulder blade.

Permanent ink is an evergreen way to express love and adoration, for celebrities and fans alike.

