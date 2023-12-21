Disha Patani Is Merry At The Beach In A Christmas Red Swim Set With A Bow

Disha Patani's red bikini is her Christmas gift to us

A white Christmas holds the ideal spot for many during this time of the year. In another world in the sunny destination of Phuket, Thailand, though, Christmas bells are ringing for Disha Patani on a hot crisp day. The possibilities of a summer without end are endless for this sun-soaked contemporary diva. To ring in the spirit of the season at this tropical beach island, a red bikini seemed like an obvious and apt choice to make merry with BFF Mouni Roy by her side. The halter bikini set although plain and basic is far from it whenever it is this ravishing star in question. The red bikini top with a bow makes this season's special wrapped perfectly for the holiday. The bikini may be just right for a dip in the sea but what about when she's spending quality time clicking selfies? A floral maxi skirt taps onto her sweet feminine side. A crucifix pendant is her only tangible accessory other than the smile that this holiday's hospitality and great company lend her.

Mouni Roy may not have had a display of her stylish bikinis yet but that is not to say she isn't living her stylish tropical beach day at the least. Unlike usual bikinis, for now, Mouni chose a sleeveless deep plum maxi dress with ruffles. The usuals however for a sunny day, her oversized sunglasses do keep her company alongside Disha Patani's.

When it comes to inspiration for holidays with your best friend in Dubai, Doha or anywhere in the world, trust nobody else but this stylish duo.

