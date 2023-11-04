Disha Patani And Mouni Roy In Chic LBDs Serve BFF Style Goals At Its Finest

Disha Patani And Mouni Roy In LBDs Serve BFF Style Goals At Its Finest

Twinning and winning is the style mantra by which BFFs Disha Patani and Mouni Roy go by. The bestie duo has ever-so-stylishly taken over the fashion sphere. Their outings together have often served as a fashion moment and recently, they gave us another one to bookmark as they headed out in the town. Well, our weekend started on a stylish note as these fashion girls dished out a twinning moment in black monochrome fits. Never a boring day when Disha and Mouni are spotted together. They had their own versions of LBD and we took notes! Disha in all her fashion glory looked chic in a black mini-dress that came with a sweetheart plunging neckline. She kept up with the status of being a minimal girl with her dewy makeup look which was topped up with a slight tint on the lips and cheeks.

On the other hand, Mouni accentuated the girls' night style in a stunning black dress that featured a plunging neckline and strappy pattern. The asymmetrical side style was perfect to add an edgy element to her overall style. Mouni went for nude glam to top off her style. Her subtle smokey eyes were complemented perfectly with nude lips and fluttery lashes.

Trust Mouni and Disha to give you BFF style goals with their well-coordinated style.