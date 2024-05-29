Triptii Dimri's Summer Radiance Lives Rent Free In Her Soft Girl Aesthetic Era

Triptii Dimri's soft summer glam was made to look good all year long

Triptii Dimri has a plate full of many Bollywood movies in the works. But she takes it all in with a smile on and a natural glow on her face. Her recent Instagram post is the perfect example of less is more depicted with minimal makeup that was only used to accentuate her natural appearance. It is but obvious that attention to skincare precedes the need for makeup. No wonder popular international beauty brands turn to her as their muse. The flawless finish of her minimal makeup gives her natural complexion an effortless sheen. Topped with voluminous mascara, filled-in eyebrows and soft pink gloss on the lips, she lifts her soft summer glam a notch. This summer, the only makeup muse we'll be looking at is Triptii Dimri who effortlessly convinces us that skipping makeup is not the solution for summer but finding the right products to achieve a minimal chic look.

For how much she loves going bare-faced, one would believe her skin is always on holiday. If it were "as easy as it comes... as easy as it goes," then we'd probably go the Triptii Dimri route too and ditch the makeup altogether no matter what corner of the earth we may be at.

Do you know what's "better with a breeze in the hair"? Triptii Dimri's summer holiday skin glows so well from within that even with rosy pink rouge on her cheeks, our eyes go straight to the sheen on her face.

And on grainy days when makeup is hardly a mandate, being "sun-drenched" with a little help from sunshine does the trick.

Triptii Dimri is proof that whether minimal or maximal, the best makeup base for a flawless finish is an effective skincare routine.

