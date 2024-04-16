Triptii Dimri's 'Monday Blues' In A Blue And White Christian Dior Towel Hooded Poncho Is A Respite For Tuesdays Too

Triptii Dimri continues winning her minimal chic A-game

Triptii Dimri's brief yet impactful role in Animal has made all the noise. But her style was a winner from even before. Recently, when Triptii “heard the Monday blues were a little hard” on us, she uplifted our mood by dropping a series of stunning pictures on Instagram. Neither an ethnic wonder nor a flowy silhouette, this time, the actress wowed us with her unique towel poncho from Christian Dior, the outfit came in a brilliant shade of blue on a white canvas. The brand's signature print is easy to recognise. Complementing the bare-back OOTD was Triptii's natural glam makeup, comprising blushed cheeks, glossy pink lips, and fluttery lashes. Her chocolate-coloured tresses were left open in waves and her bare textured face sealed the beauty look.

We should definitely get some tips from Triptii Dimri on how to spice up a basic look. Earlier, the actress treated us to an interesting sweater spin. She picked out a vibrant blue sweater for a photoshoot. But instead of wearing it conventionally, the actress wrapped it around her torso in a crisscrossed and twisted fashion, almost resembling a crop top. In sheer contrast, Triptii teamed the outfit with a brown bralette underneath and slipped into a pair of white cargo trousers. Contoured-rosy cheeks, brown lips, winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes added to her charm. A messy updo was all that she needed.

When on a vacation, Triptii Dimri resorts to feminine-chic fits. During one such escapade, the actress leaned on a red-printed dress, covered with small floral prints in the shade of white. The halter-neck ensemble formed a fitted bustier and a cinched waist, paving the way for the actress to enhance her curves. The ruffled hem elevated the allure further. Rosy-glam beauty strokes and her hair left in all its glory delivered the finishing touches to her pretty belle avatar.

Triptii Dimri has the minimal chic style going really well for her.

