Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Triptii Dimri Brought Tons Of Metallic Magic To Shantnu And Nikhil's Show

Triptii Dimri Brings Tons Of Metallic Magic To Shantnu And Nikhil's Show

Triptii Dimri has been impressing everyone with her film and fashion choices. While accolades for her role in Animal continue to pour in, her impeccable sartorial sensibilities have been impressing the style critics too. When she takes on the ramp, her unmatched grace leaves fashion enthusiasts looking for their jaws on the floor. Proving the point, the actress recently displayed her walk of grace for designer duo Shantnu and Nikhil at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. The label's design language which often features metallic sheen, sequins and lace was no different for their latest collection. Triptii was seen in a strapless gown with a lace-corseted bodice and a form-fitting sequinned skirt. For all that jazz, there is a pair of lace gloves to top the look. With smokey eyes and a voluminous blowout, Bollywood's latest sensation takes centre stage with all spotlights on her.

Triptii Dimri closing the show for designers Shantnu and Nikhil

Triptii Dimri's ramp walk diaries come with the perfect fusion of elegance and feminine allure. Displaying the same, the actress turned showstopper at the Ajio Luxe Weekend in Mumbai. She picked out a limey yellow one-shoulder gown, featuring flowy ruffles and distinct cutouts. The thigh-high slit contributed to the risk factor that Triptii pulled off effortlessly. The floor-sweeping attire made her look like the star that she is. Complementing her OOTD was her minimal-glam makeup, comprising dewy-blushed cheeks, mascara-laden wispy lashes, and a nude-tinted lip colour. Minimal accessories and open wavy hair sealed her fine dressing sense.

Earlier at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021, Triptii Dimri set the stage on fire in a classic corpcore avatar, which came with a ritzy twist. Turning muse for fashion designer Satya Paul, the actress leaned on a lacey black floral-embroidered bralette that she layered with a matching lapel-collared blazer, featuring a loose fit and relaxed shoulders. Not done with the colour black, the diva slipped into a pair of high-waist flared trousers in the same hue. Adding to her chic boss-babe look was Triptii's glammed-up makeup, involving bright red lipstick, dewy-rosy cheeks with a hint of highlighter, fluttery lashes, and a sleek updo.

Triptii Dimri at the Lakme Fashion Show 2021

Triptii Dimri's high-on-fashion walks are a sheer treat for the eyes.

