From Vintage Chanel To Monogram Gucci, Triptii Dimri Doesn't Miss A Beat On Vogue Cover

From Vintage Chanel To Monogram Gucci, Triptii Dimri Doesn't Miss A Beat

Triptii Dimri has been working her magic on films and fashion simultaneously. On a more recent note, the actress fronted the cover of Vogue India magazine, treating us with her on-fleek sartorial picks. For the first photo shoot, the diva transformed into a through-and-through Versace girl, slipping into a strap beige mini dress. Featuring checkerboard metal mesh in silver accents, coupled with Barocco-threaded lace embroidery around the neckline and a gathered design on the waist region, Triptii delivered a high-on-glam avatar with sheer perfection. Dainty floral-embellished silver shoes elevated her pretty allure. On a minimal-glam base, she dusted her skin with some contour and blush and went for dramatic smokey eyes. Her “loud” hairdo was a nod to the 90s. Blown out and puffy, the wavy tresses were left open in all their glory, cascading down her back.

For her second Vogue look, Triptii Dimri swore by the colour red. So what if Valentine's Day is over? If it is Triptii who decides to dress up in the shades of love, we are just happy to take notes from her. From Gucci she picked out a full-sleeved lapel-collared jacket that came with a shiny metallic finish. The actress teamed it up with a pair of beige shorts. Her chic corpcore avatar came to a full circle with dewy-bronzed makeup, subtly contoured cheeks, nude lipstick, and an eyeliner-kohl combo. Gold studs shining through her open hair sealed her edgy look.

We've seen black dresses but this was the LBD on steroids. Wearing a black vintage Chanel number in another picture from the cover shoot, Triptii's hair was pulled up in a bouffant and sealed with a hairband while a buckled belt was worn around her waist. Accessories included chunky earrings, wrists stacked with gold bangles and a choker necklace.

However the most edgy of her snaps came from this one, again all in Gucci. The actress wore nothing but a pair of burgundy shorts with the designer monogram design and a handbag in the same shade which she worked as a top, while she wore her hair voluminously.

Triptii Dimri's stunning cover photoshoots serve as proof of her penchant for fashion and style.

