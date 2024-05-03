Triptii Dimri In A Black Satin Gown Has Only Increased The Levels Of A Scorching Summer

There's no black we've never not loved on Triptii Dimri

When it comes to her red carpet style, it's pretty obvious that Triptii Dimri has a favourite. Like most leading ladies of Bollywood, the country's newest obsession Triptii Dimri's choicest red carpet outfits remain in the hands of the classic black. But don't be deceived by the colour black. When it is Triptii in one, her unique sartorial sense makes her a cut above the rest. For a recently held award show in Mumbai, she chose a sleek black gown that looked tailormade for her slender physique. The black satin column gown from Ukrainian label, Nue has a crystal-embellished bustier top with an underbust cutout and a long black skirt with a slit extending from it. A scintillating number, we have to admit, considering there's no respite from the summer heat. She paired the gown with black Christian Louboutin slingback heels that also had crystal embellishments. The pairing looked like it was made to complement each other. What did additionally complement her overall outfit was her top knot hairstyle and glass-like glow on her skin that we bet had nothing to do with all that shimmer from her ensemble.

Triptii Dimri in the city

Being the country's latest obsession, everyone wants the young star on their side. For the Lakme Fashion Week held earlier this year, it was for designer duo Shantnu&Nikhil that Triptii turned muse for. It was a black and gunmetal strapless that held the audience's attention from the moment she walked in.

If the night ever looked a little dull from all the missing stars, it was probably because Triptii Dimri was wearing this black and silver Marc Bouwer number. The silver sequinned designs contour her taut physique just like it needs to and give her (and us) the reason to shimmer away in.

It's more than a sweet surprise seeing Triptii Dimri in her various black ensembles reigning on the red carpet.

