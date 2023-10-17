Deepika Padukone's Scooping Backless Bodysuit With Jeans Was The Highlight Of Her Monday Night Out

Deepika Padukone's versatile fashion range knows no bounds

Staying committed to their fashion sensibilities on the go or in and around time is something Bollywood knows and does best. Deepika Padukone is the frontrunner when it comes to possessing this skill. The act of going out on a dinner date on a Monday night would seem like a far cry for any of us. But for this global phenomenon to not just step out in town far away from the weekend, but also to look her very best looked like a piece of cake for her. When you have a backless black bodysuit that clings to you, a pair of the trendiest oversized cargo jeans, white sneakers and a trusted all-black Louis Vuitton Dauphine handbag, who or what can stop you? Reportedly at her stylist Shaleena Nathani's birthday bash last night, Deepika Padukone arrived and exited with the same frenzy in her casual chic attire that has instantly made the cut for our books. She also dons her new caramel melt-in-the-hair look which is only about time that it became the fall season's most popular hair colour request.

Deepika Padukone in the city

Deepika Padukone can go from cool to crisp in seconds when she has the perfect outfit. At the recently held IOC event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), looking sharp came naturally to the actress suited in a houndstooth grey pantsuit layered over a basic black tee, paired with black embellished court heels and the Louis Vuitton quilted GO-14 handbag, that she was recently pictured holding in the legacy house's latest campaign. She styled her sleek outfit with an equally sleek side-parted bun and her signature makeup to show us who the real boss on the fashion front in Bollywood really is.

Deepika Padukone in the city

Whether it is casual or classy, Deepika Padukone makes headlines in everything she wears.

