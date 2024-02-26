Decked In Sparkling Monochrome Looks, Mahira Khan Plays A Magnificent Muse To Designer Sawan Gandhi

Decked In Monochrome, Mahira Khan Plays Magnificent Muse To Sawan Gandhi

When Mahira Khan turns muse for a designer, she brings her essence of royalty to the ensembles. Something similar happened when the actress fronted Sawan Gandhi's latest contemporary-cum-ethnic collection. It weaved “fashion, beauty, and luxury” together. Swearing by the motto of “making clothes that make people feel beautiful”, the designer made sure that Mahira reflected that vibe through and through. Sequins were a staple in all of her outfits, with the first being an ivory lehenga set, doused with silvery glitter. It featured a strap blouse and a high-waist skirt, including all the elements of regalness. But the stand-out factor came with the white netted veil, featuring scalloped borders and pretty tassels at the hem. As if it was not enough, Mahira accessorised her look with a lemon quartz-encrusted diamond necklace and matching danglers. Dewy glam makeup accentuated her divine look. On Mahira playing muse for his latest line, Sawan said, "I've been a fan of Mahira from the time I watched Humsafar and Raees, so this has been a dream in the making. My design language has always a contemporary take on traditional silhouettes, a vision synonymous with Mahira's persona. She defines luxury with the most graceful, understated sensibility, and this is something we immediately resonated with.”

Slipping into a contrasting avatar, Mahira Khan's second look from the collection featured a black-sequin thigh-slit lehenga. A thin-strap, cold-shouldered blouse embellished with tassels suited the chic aesthetics of the cutout mermaid skirt. A netted design covering the slit added an element of uniqueness to the ensemble. Cinched at the waist, the skirt came with a dramatic flowy train. Amping up her finesse was the sheer cape veil adorned with sequins, fixed on her shoulders. Gleaming as bright as the stars, Mahira sealed her grace with pearl-encrusted black diamond earrings and a floral ring. Her side-parted hair was left open in all its glory.

The final OOTD was another black magic wonder, slightly inclined towards the contemporary side. Mahira Khan put on a heavily sequin embellished sareewith a floor-sweeping train. The little embroidered glitters served a dazzling effect on the all-black ensemble. But the X-factor was brought along by the lapel-collared full-sleeved blazer that casually hung on her shoulders. Sawan Gandhi remained true to her words as the blazer too came with ample ornamentation, illuminating the attire with the glimmer. Complementing Mahira's dewy-contoured makeup were her edgy silver earrings and a statement ring. A top-tied bun completed her stunning avatar.

Sawan Gandhi's fashion closet enabled Mahira Khan to serve royal fashion and how.

