Mahira Khan Is The Latest Beauty Entrepreneur On The Block With The Launch Of Her Fragrance Line M For Mahira

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who is known in Bollywood for her performance in Raees, has been making headlines lately especially as she made a stellar bride recently. The internet was already ablaze with stunning images of her bridal couture and radiant beauty. Adding to it is her latest announcement that has gotten her fans thrilled. She announced the launch of a fragrance line M for Mahira on Instagram with pictures from a photoshoot. The post read, "It's been almost two years in the making and I can proudly say that the hours of testing, deciding the notes, re-testing.. has been all been worth it. M by Mahira fragrances available now." The actress was showered with love and support from her fans and followers in the form of comments. While one comment read, "Two years of relentless determination, and the result is nothing short of spectacular! Your fragrance line, M by Mahira, is destined for greatness. Cheers to your unwavering pursuit of excellence!", some other was, "So happy to see u successful in every sort of work." Another one commented, "Looking like a wow."

Also Read: Mahira Khan Danced Her Way Stylishly In A Mix-And-Match Lehenga For Her Wedding Festivities

Also Read: Mahira Khan's Red And White Floral Lehenga Makes Her A Vibrant Bride For Wedding Festivities

It is not the first time that Mahira Khan has entered the entrepreneurial world. The actress already has a fashion line which she introduced at the beginning of 2023, and is named M by Mahira. The clothing brand goes with the motto "Crafting conscious and minimalist wardrobe" as per their Instagram account. The fashion label has many collections and is an artistic amalgamation of ethnic wear fashion and modernity.

We wish Mahira Khan the very best in her future endeavours too.

Also Read: Mahira Khan Made For A Fairytale Bride In A Gorgeous Embroidered Faraz Manan Wedding Lehenga