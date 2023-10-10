Mahira Khan's Red And White Floral Lehenga Makes Her A Vibrant Bride For Wedding Festivities

Mahira Khan looks beautiful

After bowling us over with her ethereal wedding look, Mahira Khan is now taking over our hearts with outfits from her pre-wedding festivities. Radiating utmost royal charm, Mahira's simple yet elegant sartorial sensibilities are reflected beautifully in her wedding outfits. For another look, the Raees actress gave us a majestic fashion moment in a gorgeous white and red floral lehenga. From the detailed embellishment to the bright floral pattern, Mahira's Zara Shahjahan lehenga seemed festive by all means. She paired a sweetheart-neckline blouse with a stunning flared lehenga. She took her layering game a notch up as she teamed the look with a bright red and gold dupatta as the red bangles perfectly complemented the overall attire. Her statement studs and tinted makeup look were on-point to seal the deal.

Etched with traditional and modern elements, Mahira Khan's wedding looks are all things nice. For her mehendi look, the actress went for a vibrant contrast of colours as she opted for a beautifully embroidered purple anarkali suit. What really added a contrasting pop to it was the coral peach dupatta that came with gold toned borders. Her traditional necklace with green detailing fabulously notched up the look. With a dewy glam and wispy lashes, Mahira's beauty game balanced out the bright style.

Mahira Khan's wedding style files are perfect to set bridal fashion trends and we are taking all the notes!