Mahira Khan's Purple Anarkali Suit For Mehendi Ceremony Channelled Regal Tradition

Mahira Khan's Purple Anarkali Suit For Mehendi Channelled Regal Tradition

Deeply rooted in traditional aesthetics and modern minimal charm, Mahira Khan's wedding looks have taken over the internet and our hearts. The Pakistani actress recently tied the knot with entrepreneur Salim Karim and her majestic lehenga indeed was the centre of attraction. While we were processing her ethereal wedding look, she decided to give us a sneak peek of her mehendi style. Etched with elements of this tradition, reminiscent of almost regal quality, Mahira's mehendi outfit was all things beautiful. Taking bright fashion into consideration, the Raees actress opted for an Anarkali suit from Menahel and Mehreen. Radiating a natural glow, Mahira's striking purple suit came with gorgeous hand-crafted detailing that added that heavy-duty element to the style. She paired the flared silhouette with a coral peach dupatta that added an instant contrast to her bridal style. The semi-sheer pattern and embellished pattern beautifully complemented the look. Mahira shared a series of pictures on Instagram and we are truly in awe!

To seal the fashion deal right, she accessorised the look with a traditional neckpiece that featured green detailing that fabulously brought the look together. Just like the bridal trend of late, Mahira too went with minimalism at its best. With a nude lip shade and minimal base, Mahira's makeup balanced out the vibrant look.

Mahira Khan's mehendi ceremony look is all about embracing bright fashion and we are taking notes.