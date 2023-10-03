Mahira Khan Made For A Fairytale Bride In A Gorgeous Embroidered Faraz Manan Wedding Lehenga

Mahira Khan got married to Salim Karim

Mahira Khan, the Pakistani actress who made a stir in Bollywood for her role in Raees, married her long-time boyfriend and businessman Salim Karim in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of friends and relatives. The fairytale wedding included floral decor and a plush setting at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Bhurban, Pakistan. The video of Mahira walking down the aisle and a teary-eyed Salim watching his bride has taken social media by storm. What made the occasion worth remembering was the bride's pastel embroidered lehenga. Mahira opted for an ice blue wedding lehenga from Faraz Manan's label. The full-sleeved blouse had intricate beadwork and embroidery in a fine pastel colour palette with a cutwork pattern at the hemline. The gorgeous flared lehenga bottom added to the grandeur of Mahira's look. The actress carried a sheer veil in the same colour palette which left an elaborate trail behind. Minimal nude makeup, a maang tikka, and traditional statement jewellery completed Mahira's bridal look.

Mahira Khan's ethnic looks have been our absolute favourites. She picked a glamorous black sheer saree for a photo shoot and looked breathtaking. The gorgeous drape featured silver sequined details with patterns at the pallu having a pleated bodice. Mahira opted for a short-sleeved blouse with the saree. What added an edge to her monochrome look was the silver waist belt she wore with the saree. A stack of gold bangles and minimal nude makeup with open tresses completed Mahira's ethnic look.

Yet another look that caught our attention was when the actress wore a pastel yellow salwar kameez set. The full-sleeved kurta featured loose, bell sleeves with white lacework at the sleeve line. The intricate floral prints in different colours brought back spring vibes. Mahira's loose pair of salwar pants with a sheer dupatta completed her ensemble. The dupatta featured a floral print in shades of pastel pink, lilac, and green. Tying her hair in a sleek bun, she adorned her hair with a gajra and wore a silver maang tikka and traditional jhumkas. Kohl-laden eyes, dewy makeup, and a nude lip colour perfected Mahira's ethnic style.

Can you decide Mahira Khan's best ethnic look? We surely can't.

