Sunshine Looks So Inviting When It's Mahira Khan Radiating In A Striped Yellow Saree

Mahira Khan's yellow striped saree looks like our next festive pick

Separated by territorial borders but united by the love for sarees, how truly powerful is this six-yard drape that even Mahira Khan can't seem to get enough of? The Pakistani actress was seen draped to colourful perfection in a House of Masaba's signature saree vibrant in yellow. The Kasata saree, rightfully coined for its nostalgic value with sorbet yellow stripes is paired with a floral blouse to match the saree's pallu. What makes this saree a festive season favourite is the horizontal linear gota embroidery running through the saree and the scalloped neckline of the blouse adorned with golden sequins to uplift the spirits of a wedding function like a mehendi or haldi. The colourblock nature of this saree look was not enough for Mahira Khan, so she added plain green glass bangles to it on her both her hands. Her minimal makeup with a coral gloss and a sleek back bun makes for an effortless festive outfit styled together overall that even the sun can't resist peeking in every now and then.

For those who closely witnessed her wedding looks, in person or generously distributed on social media would have seen how the light played with her love for pastel outfits. But it wasn't a newly grown love for the sublime that made her reach out for this effortlessly graceful colour palette for her big day. Instagram and her ardent followers are witnesses to her chic festive picks like this gorgeous lemon yellow salwar suit with floral borders that just like her recent minimal chic saree, has a maximal kind of effect on us.

The yellow saree was an obvious festive fashion choice. But a white one may not necessarily be. Mahira Khan makes a not-so-obvious choice with a sequinned white sareepaired with a strapless bustier blouse doused in silver sequins. A traditional drape like this one from Elan fuses contemporary design and silhouette inspiration for this modern-day fashionista.

Mahira Khan in a saree may just become our next festive fashion mood board for the season.

