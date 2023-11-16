Culture Vultures, Nora Fatehi, Just Visited One Of These Hot Spots In New York City. Follow Her Lead.

New York City is often compared to Mumbai; for its bustling quality with people, cars, and vigour. Just like Mumbai, NYC is culturally rich and offers its visitors numerous art-rich experiences. Nora Fatehi just visited the Big Apple and attended the Neil Simon MJ The Musical. Michael Jackson's unique work is now available for the audience on Broadway in the form of a musical. The brand new musical is centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award-winning Director and Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. It can easily be one of the bucket list spots for art lovers to add to their itinerary just like Nora Fatehi did. Here are a few places art enthusiasts can visit when in New York.

1. The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Step into a world where time and space converge at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, affectionately known as The MET which is also famous for organising its annual fashion gala where global icons and prominent celebrities attend in absolutely exquisite fashion. This iconic institution houses an unparalleled collection of art spanning 5,000 years, with a particular emphasis on the grandeur of classical and contemporary art. You can also explore the intricacies of Indian miniature paintings, the serenity of Buddha statues, and traditional textiles.

2. The Rubin Museum of Art

Nestled in the vibrant Chelsea neighborhood, The Rubin Museum of Art invites visitors on a journey through the Himalayas and beyond. Devoted to the art of the Himalayan region, including India, this museum offers a serene escape from the bustling city streets. Indian art enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the spiritual and aesthetic richness of Himalayan art, and admire everything from the thangka paintings to ancient sculptures.

3. The Queens Museum

Situated in the iconic Flushing Meadows-Corona Park area, this museum includes a Panorama of the City of New York i.e. a scale model of the entire city, which is a marvel in itself. The art enthusiasts will appreciate the museum's commitment to showcasing the cultural mosaic of Queens. Contemporary art exhibits often feature works that explore the intersection of tradition and modernity, providing a relevant and relatable experience for Indian visitors.

4. The Frick Collection

The Frick Collection houses a captivating collection of decorative arts from around the world. Indian art lovers will appreciate the exquisite craftsmanship of objects like Mughal carpets and ornate jewelry, creating a unique bridge between Western and Indian artistic traditions. The Frick's setting allows for a more personal exploration of art, making it an ideal spot for those seeking a quieter, more enriching experience.

We hope you have an eventful holiday in NYC, just like Nora Fatehi did.

